Watch the alluring visual for Jackson Wang’s latest single, ‘Blue’

Jackson Wang has released the music video for ‘Blue’, a cut from his much-anticipated sophomore album ‘Magic Man’.

In the alluring new visual, Wang is seen free falling, eventually landing in a large body of water. The visual ends with Wang swimming to the surface, while a different version of him views his descent from the sky.

“When the water runs dry / I know that I can always come find you / You’re the only one that picks me up when / I’m so blue / Can you feel it too?” Wang croons in the pre-chorus.

The visual dropped alongside the ‘Magic Man’ record, which was produced by Wang, Daryl K and Henry Cheung. Of the 10 tracks on the record, three of them received music video treatments—namely ‘Blue’, ‘Cruel’ and ‘Blow’.

Listen to the album below.

Months before the release of ‘Magic Man’, Wang debuted ‘Blue’ during his set at the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila, which was held at Metro Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena last July. Notably, that stint also featured a performance of ‘Cruel’, which he released on the day of the Manila concert.

Apart from his solo music career, Wang reunited with GOT7 in May to release their self-titled 12th Korean-language EP. The record, led by title track ‘NANANA’, was the group’s first official comeback as a unit after their departure from JYP Entertainment.