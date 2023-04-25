Jackson Wang drops new song ‘Cheetah’, teases ‘Magic Man 2’

Jackson Wang has seemingly teased an upcoming album with the release of his new single, ‘Cheetah’.

The Hong Kong-born singer, who is also a member of the K-pop boyband GOT7, recently released his funky new song ‘Cheetah’, alongside a music video. The dance-focused clip sees Wang facing off against four “cheetahs”, before it ends with a teaser for ‘Magic Man 2’.

“She’s a cheetah, grown man-eater / Sink her teeth in ’til you think you need her / She’s a keeper, ’til she leaves ya / She’ll break your heart in someone else’s T-shirt,” Wang sings on the chorus.

Advertisement

Over on Twitter, the singer also referenced ‘Magic Man 2’, which appears to be the sequel to his 2022 studio album ‘Magic Man’. “#MAGICMAN2 my true self, genuine and unfiltered. Hope u all can relate to my work, can’t wait to see ur reactions,” he wrote.

“ Cheetah ” Official MV OUT NOW on youtube🐆

.

YOUTUBE LINK👇https://t.co/ZLQmKX8QSK

.#MAGICMAN2 my true self, genuine and unfiltered.

.

Hope u all can relate to my work, can’t wait to see ur reactions 💋

in ur playlist 🔂

.#JacksonWangCheetah@teamwangofcl pic.twitter.com/Vt427whq3L — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) April 24, 2023

The release of ‘Cheetah’ comes just days before Wang kicks off his Magic Man’ North American tour tomorrow (April 26) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, the singer also recently performed his first solo set at Coachella 2023, where he brought out Ciara during weekend one. The duo notably previewed a remix of XG‘s viral TikTok hit ‘Left Right’ during their performance.

During his Coachella set, Wang also performed a number of unreleased songs. The set was Jackson Wang’s second appearance at Coachella, following his appearance at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Forever showcase at Coachella 2022.

Advertisement

Wang previously appeared on B-side ‘On My Way’ with Epik High, from the K-hip-hop trio’s February EP ‘Strawberry’. The project also featured MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa on ‘Catch’.