Jackson Wang and Ciara drop music video for ‘Slow’

Jackson Wang and Ciara have released a music video for their collaboration ‘Slow’.

Released today (April 26), the simple music video focuses on Jackson Wang and Ciara’s sultry dance moves. In the clip, the duo perform sensual choreography on a set with colour-changing lights and lasers.

“When you push up on me, oh, oh, oh / Take it slow for me, baby, go slow / You know I like it when you taking control / Take it slow for me, baby, go slow / Slow it down, down, down,” Jackson and Ciara sing on the chorus.

Notably, the music video ends with a title card for ‘Magic Man 2’, the same as Wang’s previous music video for the song ‘Cheetah’. It seems to be a hint that the Hong Kong-born singer is working on a sequel to his 2022 sophomore studio album ‘Magic Man’.

Jackson Wang first premiered ‘Slow’ during his solo set at Coachella 2023 weekend one on April 16, where he brought out Ciara as a special guest. During the set, the duo also performed a remix of XG‘s viral TikTok hit ‘Left Right’.

During his Coachella set, Wang also performed a number of unreleased songs. The set was Jackson Wang’s second appearance at Coachella, following his appearance at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Forever showcase at Coachella 2022.

Meanwhile, Jackson Wang is also currently on the North American leg of his ‘Magic Man’ world tour. It kicked off today (April 26) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The singer will next play the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on April 28.