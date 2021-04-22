Jackson Wang says his new album will be “something people don’t expect”

Jackson Wang has dropped hints about his forthcoming sophomore English-language studio album.

The Hong Kong-born K-pop star made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on April 21 via video call. During the interview, the GOT7 member remained mostly tight-lipped about this forthcoming record, saying that he “can’t really spoil much right now”.

However, Wang also teased that the album will feature a “very new sound” as compared to his 2019 solo debut, ‘Mirrors’. The singer also added that the project will be “something people don’t expect from me”.

The moment you've been waiting for……@JacksonWang852 is here! pic.twitter.com/mWxDqI0EiL — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 22, 2021

Later in the programme, Wang returned to perform a live rendition of his latest single, ‘LMLY’. The singer re-created the unrequited love narrative that was featured in the song’s music video, which Wang previously said was inspired by the style of ’90s Hong Kong-Chinese movies.

The brilliant @JacksonWang852 performs 'LMLY' tonight on The #LateLateShow! pic.twitter.com/yYC2J7zABw — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 22, 2021

‘Love Me Loving You’ is expected to appear on Wang’s forthcoming album, due out sometime in 2021. Earlier this year, the singer revealed that he’s working on two records, in English and Chinese, with the former slated for a global release this August.

Wang was also recently featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2021. The list also included other K-pop idols, such as Hwasa of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO, solo artist IU and former Miss A member Suzy Bae.

Earlier this year, Wang teamed up with Rain on a video for ‘Magnetic’. The song is a cut from Rain’s latest mini-album, ‘PIECES By RAIN’, and also included collaborations with Chungha, Ciipher and J.Y. Park.