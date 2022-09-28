Jackson Wang announces ‘Magic Man’ world tour with dates in London, Paris, Singapore and more

Jackson Wang has announced concerts in London, Paris, Singapore, Dubai and more as part of his ‘MAGIC MAN’ world tour.

The tour was confirmed by concert promoter AEG Presents on social media on Wednesday (September 28). The tour currently consists of six dates: three this year, and three next year. More shows are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The first six shows will take Jackson Wang to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London, Paris and Dubai. Wang will seemingly kick off the tour in Bangkok, Thailand on November 26, before performing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 17. He will then perform in Singapore on December 23.

Jackson Wang’s three announced shows for 2023 so far will take him across the globe to London on January 12, Paris on January 15 and Dubai on February 4. Venue and ticketing information for these shows have yet to be announced.

Jackson Wang most recently released his solo album ‘Magic Man’ in September. The record received a glowing four-star review from NME, with reviewer Tanu I. Raj writing: “‘Magic Man’ is where Jackson Wang steps up and fully embraces his own potential”.

The current dates for Jackson Wang’s ‘Magic Man’ 2022/2023 world tour are:

2022:

November 26 – Bangkok, Thailand

December 17 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

December 23 – Singapore

2023:

January 12 – London, UK

January 15 – Paris, France

February 04 – Dubai, UAE