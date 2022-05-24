Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian and more to play 88rising’s California festival Head In The Clouds

88rising has announced the line-up for its upcoming Head In The Clouds festival in August in Pasadena, California.

The label took to social media on Monday night (May 23) to announce the lineup, while is being led by Jackson Wang’s Magic Man Experience, NIKI and Rich Brian.

Also on the bill are Jay Park, BIBI, Chung Ha, the debut of Audrey Nuna and Deb Never’s collaborative project, No Rome, Warren Hue and a Yebi Labs DJ set from Joji, among others. Check out the complete lineup below.

Get ready Los Angeles, we're back! Register now at https://t.co/QWmTFoz7T2 for first access to 2-DAY passes. Presale begins Thursday, May 26 at 12pm PT. #hitcfestival @hitcfestival pic.twitter.com/KRyLTBFJJw — 88rising (@88rising) May 23, 2022

This year’s Head In The Clouds festival is scheduled to take place on August 20 and 21 at Brookside at the Rose bowl. Ticket presales are slated to begin on Thursday (May 26) via the official Head In The Clouds website. Ticketing details have yet to be announced, although fans can sign up for first access to two-day passes here.

88rising most recently ran its Head In The Clouds Forever stage at Coachella in April featuring performances from Jackson Wang, Rich Brian, NIKI, Warren Hue, MILLI, BIBI and a surprise reunion from K-pop girl group 2NE1 during CL’s set.

Following its 88rising showcase, the label released a three-track EP entitled ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’. The EP comprised songs by Rich Brian, Warren Hue, BIBI and Hikaru Utada that got their live debuts at Coachella.

In April last year, the label teased a third edition of the label’s compilation series, ‘Head In The Clouds’, with the single ‘California’ from Rich Brian, NIKI and Warren Hue. The album has yet to receive a release date.

The lineup for Head In The Clouds Festival 2022 is:

Jackson Wang – Magic Man Experience

NIKI

Rich Brian

Yebi Labs – Joji DJ set

Bibi

Chung Ha

Jay Park

Special Guest TBA

1NONLY

Atarashii Gakko!

Audrey Nuna + Deb Never

Boylife

Chasu

Dabin

Dumbfoundead

Eaj

Hojean

Lastlings

MILLI

Mxmtoon

No Rome

San Fransisco 4AM

Shotta Spence

Stephanie Poetri

Teriyaki Boyz

Thuy

Tiger JK

Warren Hue

Yeek

Ylona Garcia

Yoonmirae