Jackson Wang talks BTS and BLACKPINK: “I respect them in art”

Jackson Wang has voiced his admiration for his peers in the K-pop industry, namely BTS and BLACKPINK.

In a recent interview with Variety, where Wang spoke about his brand-new single ‘Blow’ and upcoming album ‘Magic Man’, the Hong Kong star shared his thoughts on the K-pop industry’s rising popularity, during which he also noted his pride and respect for fellow idols BTS and BLACKPINK.

“Music is music. What does it have to do with nationality?” the soloist shared on releasing music in languages other than English. “Fuck man, water is water. If it’s good, it’s good. If it’s bad, it’s bad.”

“entertainment has nothing to do with any other stuff, because entertainment is entertainment and is supposed to make people happy,” said wang, who is also a member of K-pop boyband GOT7. “Artists like BTS, like BLACKPINK, I respect them in art. The direction that they’re going, me as an audience watching, I’m proud.”

“K-Pop is not good because it’s K-Pop. K-Pop is good because it’s good music,” Wang continued, adding that he believes K-pop will “definitely” last forever. “To me, I personally think it’ll keep evolving.”

Last month, Wang released a brand-new English-language single called Blow’. That song came shortly after Wang dropped the mixtape ‘LOST & FOUND’, which comprised eight old songs he had previously recorded but left unreleased.

According to a press statement, ‘Blow’ is the first look at Wang’s “Magic Man” persona, as hinted at the end of the music video. The persona will act as the main inspiration for the creation and direction of his forthcoming album of the same name.