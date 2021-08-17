Jackson Wang teases intense preparations for his upcoming album

GOT7 member Jackson Wang has revealed that he has prepared over 20 songs for his upcoming solo record.

In the early hours of August 16, the singer revealed on Twitter that he was awake working on new music. Initially teasing his live performance from Shanghai, which aired later the same day, Wang went on to write that he was working on the mix for his new songs “one by one”.

“Im not sleeping , im dealing with the mix for songs , too many songs. 20+ songs ,,, each one by one … , but im good, go to bed everyone, sleep tight and i miss u all,” he tweeted.

Later that day, the singer shared a live performance of his new collaboration with record-producer collective Internet Money, ‘Drive You Home’, which dropped last month. In the clip, Wang is made up to look bruised and bloodied as he sang the trap-inspired track next to a crashed car.

Earlier this year, Wang confirmed that he was working on two new albums, at least one of which is expected to be due out by the end of 2021. Although the artist has remained mostly tight-lipped about this forthcoming records, he did tease a few details during his April appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

According to Wang, one of the records will feature a “very new sound”, as compared to his 2019 solo debut full-length album, ‘Mirrors’. The singer also added that the project will be “something people don’t expect from [him]”.

In an interview last month, Wang opened up about his hectic work schedule and what motivates him to keep working hard. “You know why [I’m a busy man]? Because I’m not the best, I’m still working my ass off to become the best, to become someone there,” the singer explained.

“I know I’m so far from the best, or even like so far from anything. You know, I’m trying my best. I’m pushing myself.”