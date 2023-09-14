Jacoby Shaddix admits Papa Roach’s cover of Aerosmith’s ‘Sweet Emotion’ “wasn’t good enough”

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix has reflected on the band’s cover of Aerosmith‘s ‘Sweet Emotion’, acknowledging that “it just wasn’t good enough”.

Papa Roach performed a cover of ‘Sweet Emotion’ live in front of Aerosmith as part of MTV‘s 2002 tribute to Steven Tyler and co. during the mtvICON: Aerosmith special. Watch Papa Roach’s cover performance below.

Now, speaking to Baltimore’s 98 Rock Station, Shaddix reflected on how the cover came about, the band’s thoughts on it and on how Aerosmith reacted.

“So MTV, back in the day, asked us to come do this thing to honour Aerosmith,” Shaddix recalled. “And what was the song? ‘Sweet Emotion’. They were, like, ‘We want you guys to do ‘Sweet Emotion’.’ And I’m just, like, ‘Let’s go.’ But that’s big shoes to fill. We just hacked our way. It was bad. It was not good.”

Shaddix said of Aerosmith’s reaction to the cover: “I could tell that they were just kind of, like, ‘Hmm, that was loud.’ We were young numbskulls playing, like, I mean, nu metal. We weren’t, like, classic rocker vibe, you know? And so we did our best, but it just wasn’t good enough. It just wasn’t good.”

Besides Papa Roach, Sum 41, Kid Rock, Pink and more paid tribute to Aerosmith during the special. Aerosmith closed out the event with ‘Movin’ Out’, ‘Toys in the Attic’, ‘Cryin”, ‘Girls of Summer’, and ‘Train Kept A-Rollin”.

Earlier this week, Aerosmith revealed that they have been forced to postpone a portion of their farewell tour after Steven Tyler sustained a vocal cord injury.

The band kicked off the extensive run of North American dates – dubbed ‘Peace Out’ – in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 2, and they’ve since played gigs in Pittsburgh and Elmont.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler said in a statement on social media. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”