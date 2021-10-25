Jacqui Abbott pulls out of remaining tour dates with Paul Heaton due to illness

Jacqui Abbott has pulled out of her remaining UK tour dates with Paul Heaton due to illness.

The pair were currently in the middle of a run of rescheduled UK dates that included a number of free gigs for NHS staff including a show at Wembley Arena.

Ahead of the next date of the tour at the Bonus Arena in Hull tonight (October 25), Abbott has announced that she will not be performing on the remainder of the tour due to issues with her voice.

Advertisement

In a statement posted to Twitter, Heaton said: “Thank you for all your kind messages and support for Jacqui following the announcement yesterday.

“Sadly due to medical advice Jacqui will not be able to perform at the forthcoming shows,” the statement added, revealing that Heaton will perform alone with his band at the gigs in Hull, Birmingham and London this week.

In her own statement, Abbott added: “To miss the last stretch of something we’d waited so long for is truly gutting, and I wish to say to everyone how sorry I am because it’s meant from the heart.

“Paul, the lads, and all the people behind the scenes have been supportive. Thank you for every kind word.”

To miss the last stretch of something we’d waited so long for is truly gutting, and I wish to say to everyone how sorry I am because it’s meant from the heart. Paul, the lads, and all the people behind the scenes have been supportive. Thank you for every kind word. xxx https://t.co/9nUoKXmQ7e — Jacqui Abbott🦩 (@jamabing) October 24, 2021

Following the last three dates of the current tour this week, Heaton and Abbott are then scheduled to play a few more shows in November. It’s not clear yet whether Abbott will be recovered in time to appear at these gigs.

Advertisement

See the pair’s full upcoming schedule below:

OCTOBER 2021

25 – Hull, Bonus Arena

27 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

29 – London, Palladium

30 – London, Palladium

NOVEMBER 2021

8 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

9 – Stockport, Plaza Theatre

11 – Chesterfield, The Winding Wheel

Last year, Heaton and Abbott released a new Christmas single called ‘Christmas (And Dad Wants Her Back’)’. Written by Heaton, the song is described as “a typically wry take on a relationship in turmoil during the festive season and features a rollicking brass band section arranged and composed by Guy Barker.”