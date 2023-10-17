Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ will return in 2024

Jada Pinkett-Smith has revealed that her popular web show Red Table Talk will be returning next year.

The Facebook Watch Original show saw Pinkett-Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith discuss various topics such as love and relationships, sometimes with a special guest. The show was recently cancelled in April this year after Facebook decided to cancel all their original shows.

Per The Daily Mail, during a Q&A session with fans on a livestream event, the actress and musician confirmed that “The Red Table is coming back? and that her family were “in the works of a situation right now” with a return likely for “next year.”

Advertisement

Pinkett-Smith explained: “We could not do the Red Table while I was writing this book and while Willow was on her music journey. So, we have decided to come back next year.”

The Wicked Wisdom frontwoman is currently promoting her upcoming memoir, Worthy, explores the 52-year-old’s battle with mental health struggles. At the live stream event, Pinkett-Smith told the audience her reason behind writing the book.

“I just remember being in some of the darkest places and just feeling like nobody saw me,” she said. “And there is nothing more lonely than not having anybody around you that can relate or see you.”

She pointed out that she “didn’t understand what was going on and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to go in-depth about my mental health and write the book”.

While promoting the book, Pinkett-Smith has shared many stories about her relationships with her husband Will Smith and the late rapper Tupac Shakur. Last week, she shared that Tupac proposed to her when he was in Rikers Island prison, which was “one of the most painful parts” for her to speak about in her book.

Advertisement

She finally addressed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, saying, “It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realised it wasn’t a skit.” The Madagascar actress was shocked he still referred to her as his “wife” since the two have been separated for the last seven years.

Will Smith responded to Pinkett-Smith’s comments on their separation and relationship, telling Variety that they “kinda woke [him] up.”