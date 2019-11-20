The actor spoke to Robyn Crawford on 'Red Table Talk'

Jada Smith has opened up about her “complex” close relationship with the late Tupac Shakur.

On a recent episode of Red Table Talk show, Robyn Crawford spoke to Smith about her affair with Whitney Houston. Smith told her guest that she understood the pair’s volatile bond because of her own friendship with Tupac, who said that she offered him “stability”.

“Him feeling like, ‘You’re the only stability I got, I can’t afford for you to put that attention elsewhere’,” Smith explained. “For him, it was, we were an anchor for each other. Anytime he felt like that anchor was threatened, oh my God.”

Saying that she identified with Crawford’s new memoir, A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, Smith added: “When you said [the book was] a love letter to Whitney, that resonated as so powerful. It was so healing for me in so many different ways.

“It’s hard to live with someone who has had a legacy at the level she has had and then to lose them under tragic circumstances. I have a very similar situation.”

She went on: “I understood because of the complex relationship I’ve had with ‘Pac and those moments of ‘Who’s that?’ Knowing damn well there ain’t nothing like that between us.”

You can watch a clip of the Red Table Talk conversation in the above post.

Jada Smith and Tupac Shakur attended Baltimore School of the Arts together before becoming famous. Shakur died after being fatally shot in 1996 while in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Smith is reportedly in talks to return to the Matrix franchise for the upcoming fourth film.