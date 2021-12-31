Jadakiss says being healthy is a key aspect of the “gangsta” lifestyle

Jadakiss (aka Jason Phillips) has vouched for the power of a healthy diet and exercise, saying that in his professional opinion – as a key player in New York’s mid-to-late ‘90s rap scene – “being healthy is gangsta”.

Phillips made his views clear in a new episode of the Facebook Watch series The Pull Up, telling host Hassan Yasin – founder of Bartendaz, an “open, worldwide community as well as a social movement, which is built upon the basic callisthenics routines” – that working out is a key part of his daily routine.

“I think healthy is gangsta,” Phillips told Yasin. “Everybody want to be tough guys and this and that – rich – [but] if you not healthy, you can’t be alive to spend your money. If you not healthy, you can’t enjoy the party, you can’t enjoy the perks of life. You won’t be here to see your kids graduate, to see ’em score they first touchdown, to see things like that. So health is more important than anything.”

The rapper noted that although he hasn’t fully ditched the extravagant partying synonymous with hip-hop, he has embraced more of a “balanced lifestyle”, has helped immensely with his ability to perform live. “It actually makes you feel good,” he asserted. “It actually helps out with being onstage now – your breath control is better, you can rock a plethora of songs without having to tell the DJ to stop it.”

Have a look at Jadakiss’ full episode of The Pull Up below:

Phillips’ fifth solo album as Jadakiss, ‘Ignatius’, landed last March via D-Block/Roc Nation/Def Jam. Though it marked his weakest effort on the charts, peaking at Number 31 on the Billboard 200, the record earned critical acclaim and spurred two successful singles, ‘Me’ and Kisses To The Sky’ (featuring Rick Ross and Emanny).

November saw him drop two collaborative singles, linking up with Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher and Busta Rhymes for the former’s ‘Algorithm’ cut ‘Murder Music’, and with Freddy Gibbs for the explosive ‘Black Illuminati’. The latter track came as Phillips’ third collaboration with Gibbs, having previously teamed up for ‘Krazy’ – taken from Gibbs’ 2012 mixtape ‘Baby Face Killa’ – and 360’s ‘Own Thing (Remix)’.