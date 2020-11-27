Jade Bird shares stirring new breakup song ‘Houdini’

Jade Bird has shared a stirring new breakup song called ‘Houdini’ – you can listen to it below.

Taken from her forthcoming second album, which is due to arrive next year, the singer-songwriter’s new track was produced by Dave Cobb and follows on from the recently released ‘Headstart’.

Using famous magician and illusionist Harry Houdini’s name as a metaphor, Bird recounts the disappearance of someone from her life, revealing that she always knew they would leave without having a reason.

“I’ve loved the word/concept for a really long time,” Bird said of the track. “All of a sudden, it seemed to be the perfect metaphor for the figures who had left my life in the past. I had no control or choice on their appearances and disappearances – sort of like the man himself.”

Listen to ‘Houdini’ below:

Speaking to NME this month about the UK the government’s handling of musicians and the arts during the coronavirus pandemic, Bird said: “It’s appalling, although it’s sort of an in-house joke at the minute with everybody being like, ‘Retrain, relearn the skills’. It’s so ridiculous. Art and culture is the UK.”

She added: “If I can’t play live in the UK or if I can’t record anything in the UK right now, I’m gonna have to go somewhere I can. I’m sure there are a lot of people who are in that position, but not everyone can afford to go and record somewhere else. The mental health aspects of that on young artists… We’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg.”

Earlier this year, Jade Bird was nominated for Best New Act In The World at the NME Awards 2020, alongside Clairo, DaBaby, Dominic Fike, Fontaines DC, Sam Fender and more.

Reviewing Jade Bird’s 2019 self-titled debut album, NME‘s Thomas Smith wrote: “‘Jade Bird’ has the edge of an assured debut album and is a startling introduction to a British talent who looks set to take the States by storm.

“Whatever she decides to do with the next set of songs – build them bold and brash, or strip them back to considered jams – it’s hard to imagine them failing on her anytime soon.”