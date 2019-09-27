His dad just turned 51

On September 25, Will Smith turned 51, and his son Jaden Smith celebrated with the city of Philadelphia by playing the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song live in concert.

Jaden happened to be in Philly the day of his father’s birthday to open for Tyler, the Creator on his ‘IGOR’ tour. As Complex reports, he got the enthusiastic crowd to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for his father before transitioning into the iconic theme of the beloved sitcom, whose protagonist (played by Will Smith) was famously “born and raised” in west Philadelphia. See fan-shot footage of the moment below.

Jaden also wished his dad a happy birthday by posting to Instagram a clip of them in the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness. “I love you more than you understand,” he wrote in the caption. “I took this to heart that day on set, because you would tell me we weren’t acting, that we were displaying real human emotions.”

He continued: “Those words really impacted me and will continue to for the rest of my life, just like everything you say. I love you @willsmith. PS. Thank you for writing my verse on [Justin Bieber song] ‘Never Say Never’.” See the clip below:

In an interview last year, Jaden addressed the prospect of a Fresh Prince reboot, saying he would get involved if people wanted one, “but they don’t”.

“So the only thing I would fathom thinking about doing is playing the voice of a character in an animated Fresh Prince series,” he added, “and then one day in my life I will recreate an episode of the Fresh Prince just on my own. Just a one-off for fun.”