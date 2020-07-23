Jaden Smith shares new song ‘Cabin Fever’ and announces mixtape

Jaden Smith has posted a new track online and announced plans to release a mixtape.

The track – ‘Cabin Fever’ – which you can listen to below comes ahead of the release of his third ‘The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape’ collection.

Smith released ‘The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1’ in 2012 and ‘CTV2’ in 2014. His new mixtape ‘CTV3’ will be the performer’s first full-length effort since his 2019 album ‘Erys’.

Advertisement

“Internally for me, it doesn’t differ that much because I’m still trying to make the best thing that I’ve ever made, he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “It’s not like, ‘Yo, this is just a mixtape.’ I’m still trying to make the best thing that I’ve ever made. Really the only distinction is the timelines I would say for me personally.”

Smith continued: “It’s like the tape is what makes it clear to my fans that this is coming directly after ‘Cool Tape Volume 2’, opposed to coming after ‘Erys’ or after [2017 album] ‘Syre’. This is directly after ‘Cool Tape Volume 2’, so it’s in that slot. And if you’re a fan of me for a long, long time, you do feel like there is that little gap that we missed where it’s like, ‘You went from ‘PCH’ to ‘Icon Living”.”

He recently called out YouTuber Shane Dawson for “sexualising” his younger sister Willow Smith in a resurfaced clip, when she was aged 11.

“You sexualising an 11-year-old girl who happens to be my sister… is the furthest thing from funny and not OK in the slightest bit,” Jaden wrote.