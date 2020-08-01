Jadu Heart share new single and music video ‘Burning Hour’

Jadu Heart have shared a new single entitled ‘Burning Hour’.

The song premiered with an accompanying music video co-directed by the band and Dave Monis. The clip sees the duo spending a day exploring a mysterious forest, Blair Witch style. Watch it below:

‘Burning Hour’ is the fourth single taken from Jadu Heart’s forthcoming sophomore full-length, ‘Hyper Romance’, which is set for release on September 25. The song follows previous singles ‘Walk the Line’, ‘Caroline’ and ‘Suddenly I Know Who You Are’.

Per a press release, ‘Burning Hour’ focuses on “the more painful part of being in love”.

“We all perform rituals to keep our hearts above water,” the duo said of the single in a statement.

“‘Burning Hour’ is about embracing that to the point of no return, where you might find yourself drowning.”

Jadu Heart, comprised of Alex Headford and Diva Jeffrey, released their debut album ‘Melt Away’ in 2019. The album included a collaboration with Mura Masa on the track ‘U Never Call Me’.

‘Hyper Romance’ can be pre-ordered/pre-saved from Jadu Heart’s website. Vinyl copies, which are limited to 1,000, will include a sticker sheet and a tracklist embossed in braille.

The tracklist of ‘Hyper Romance’ is:

1. ‘Another Life’

2. ‘Dead, Again’

3. ‘Walk The Line’

4. ‘Woman’

5. ‘Day By Day’

6. ‘Metal Violets’

7. ‘Suddenly I Know Who You Are’

8. ‘Caroline’

9. ‘Burning Hour’

10. ‘Hyper Romance’

11. Pink & Blue’