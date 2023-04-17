Jai Paul announces shows in London and New York

Fresh off his live debut at Coachella, Jai Paul has announced new headline shows in London and New York.

At the weekend, the elusive British songwriter played his first ever live show at the California festival, ten years after the leaking of his unofficial debut album.

During the show on Saturday (April 15), Paul played highlights from ‘Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones)’, alongside 2019 singles ‘Do You Love Her Now’ and ‘He’. He also debuted a brand new track called ‘So Long’.

Advertisement

Next week, he will bring his live show to New York, playing two shows at the Knockdown Center in Queens on April 25 and 26.

In early May (9-10), he will then make his bow in London, playing a pair of gigs at HERE @ Outernet.

Tickets are available via ballot here, with New York sign-up available from 10pm EST on Wednesday, April 19 and London live from 10am BST on Wednesday, May 3.

.@jai_paul live in London and New York. New York: 25th + 26th April

London: 9th + 10th May



Tickets available by ballot only for a chance to purchase. Enter here: https://t.co/cPgpaHajxF pic.twitter.com/oIL7zNbioJ — XL RECORDINGS (@XLRECORDINGS) April 17, 2023

Paul has had a cult following since the demo release of his song ‘BTSTU’ in 2010. His career came to a standstill in 2013 when a collection of his demos were released illegally to the public via Bandcamp. He returned in 2019, officially releasing the leaked demo album and sharing new music, the singles ‘Do You Love Her Now’ and ‘He’.

Last week, prior to his debut live performance, Paul shared a message to fans via his Reddit page. “This weekend I’m gonna be playing my first ever live show. I always wanted to do something like this but yeah Im not gonna lie I am absolutely shitting it,” he wrote

Advertisement

“Anyway, I just wanted to let u lot know how much I appreciate all you staying with me for all this time. Hopefully it’s gonna be worth it,” the post continued. “Rehearsals been going good so far i reckon… Not long to go innit. For those of you able to make it out there, i will see you in a few days.”