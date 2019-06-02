Jai Paul resurfaces after seven years to release two new songs

The elusive singer has also released the official version of his 2013 leaked album.

Jai Paul is back with his first new material in seven years.

The elusive singer, whose last official release was 2012’s ‘jasmine (demo)’, has returned with brand new music in the form of double B-side single ‘Do You Love Her Now’ / ‘He’. Both songs are written, recorded, produced and mixed by Paul.

Announcing the news of the release via Twitter, Paul wrote: “I’ve been working on some music and a website recently so I’d like to share that with you (jai-paul.com) Have a look on desktop if u can, I think it works a bit better on there. I hope u like it, cheers, Jai.”

Also sharing the news of a new website, jai-paul.com is a choose-your-own-adventure style site that features free streams of ‘jasmine (demo)’, ‘DYLHN’, ‘Str8 Outta Mumbai’, ‘He’, and ‘BTSU’. Not only that, he’s also made his 2013 leaked album available for a pay-what-you-can price.

Back in 2013 a leaked Jai Paul album made its way onto the Bandcamp. Widely believed to be his long awaited debut album when it suddenly ‘dropped’, Paul later took to Twitter to say that the album was not, in fact, an official release.

Listen to ‘Do You Love Her Now’ / ‘He’ below:

In recent years, the artist founded the Paul Institute record label with his brother A.K. Paul, producing and releasing a small handful of tracks from signees including Fabiana Palladino, Ruthven, Hira and Reinen.

Meanwhile, in 2017 Paul was pictured for the first time in three years as he purchased property at the old BBC Television Centre in West London.

The venue in West London became the new base for the Paul Institute according to Property Week, who said that the artist would use the premises as a base for his mysterious “musical project” which sees the cult artist work alongside brother A.K Paul and collaborator Muz Azar.