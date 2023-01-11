Jai Paul makes return in 2023 with his first ever live gig booking

Jai Paul is due to perform at Coachella 2023, marking the mysterious musician’s first ever live performances.

The London-based producer, who has had a cult following since the demo release of his song ‘BTSTU‘ in 2010, which saw widespread coverage on music blogs, will take the stage at the Californian festival on April 16 and April 23.

As Pitchfork reports, Jai, brother of producer A.K. Paul with whom he formed the Paul Institute in 2017, hasn’t performed live before. The pair have produced and released tracks from signees including Fabiana Palladino, Ruthven, Hira and Reinen.

Jai’s career came to a standstill in 2013 when a collection of his demos were released illegally to the public via Bandcamp. He returned in 2019 with new music after a seven-year period of silence.

That April, he took to social media to mark the 10th anniversary of ‘BTSTU’ and released what appeared to be a new song, ‘Super Salamander’, which was hosted on a website that recreated the artist’s old MySpace page.

I’ve been working on some music and a website recently so I’d like to share that with you (https://t.co/l4dfB7iq7T) Have a look on desktop if u can, I think it works a bit better on there. I hope u like it, cheers, Jai — Jai Paul (@jai_paul) June 1, 2019

In true MySpace fashion, the page also displayed his list of his influences: Whitney Houston, J Dilla, Charanjit Singh, D’Angelo, Pete Rock & CL Smooth, and The Prodigy. It also quoted old negative reviews of ‘BTSTU’, including some published by The Singles Jukebox and The Quietus.

Jai Paul joins Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, boygenius, Rosalía, Björk and many more acts for this year’s Coachella, which is held at Indio’s Empire Polo Club between April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Tickets for Coachella 2023 weekend one are already on sale, with weekend two passes opening for pre-sale at 11am on Friday (January 13). You can register for passes now on Coachella’s official website.