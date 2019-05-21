Alabama 3 co-founder Jake Black has died

R.I.P. The Very Reverend D.Wayne Love.

Jake Black of English band Alabama 3 has died.

Confirming the news today (May 21) via Facebook, Alabama 3’s official account posted a tribute to Black, one of its founding members, who was also known as The Very Reverend D.Wayne Love.

“Early this afternoon, on a beautiful summer’s day, our friend, comrade and spiritual teacher, Jake Black AKA The Very Reverend D.Wayne Love, passed over to the higher ground,” the post began. “After a magnificent performance at the Highpoint Festival in Lancashire, D.Wayne in his supreme wisdom, decided it was the appropriate moment for his ascencion into the next level.”

Revealing that Black was surrounded by his “brothers Larry Love, L.B. Dope, The Spirit, Jonny Jamm and Sister Therese Mullan,” at the very end, the group said that his passing was “painless and peaceful.”

Also stating that they are “heartbroken,” the band shared that Black’s final words were: ‘Tweet Tweet, Possil Fleet,” which they “have yet to decipher.”

Read the full post below:

Known for their 1997 track ‘Woke Up This Morning’, which was used in the opening credits of popular TV series The Sopranos, Alabama 3 were founded in Brixton, London by Rob Spragg and Jake Black.

Fans of the band have begun to share their tributes.

“Genuinely saddened to report that Possil boy Jake Black – aka The Very Reverend Dr D Wayne Love – of the Alabama 3 has departed this mortal parish,”said one fan. “Shocked to hear the whispers of the death of Rev D Wayne Love (Jake Black) of Alabama 3,” said another. Brixton Buzz added: “Brixton has lost a real legend.”

Take a look at the tributes to Jake Black below: