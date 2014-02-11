Jake Bugg and London Grammar set for Sziget 2014

Macklemore, Skrillex and Queens of the Stone Age will also perform at Hungarian festival

Jake Bugg and London Grammar have been added to the line-up for this year’s Sziget festival in Hungary.

Taking place on an island in the heart of Budapest between August 11-18, Sziget has today (February 11) announced its second raft of bands and artists. As well as Bugg and London Grammar, Grammy winners Macklemore & Ryan Lewis will also perform as will Skrillex, Tom Odell, Darkside, Brody Dalle and The Big Pink.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Queens Of The Stone Age and Imagine Dragons will perform at Sziget 2014 while Placebo, Klaxons, Stromae, Calvin Harris and Bastille also feature on the line-up.

Tickets are available now. For more details check www.szigetfestival.com

Sziget 2014 line-up:

Queens of The Stone Age

Jake Bugg

Imagine Dragons

London Grammar

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Skrillex

Tom Odell

Darkside

Brody Dalle

The Big Pink

Placebo

Klaxons

Stromae

Calvin Harris

Bastille