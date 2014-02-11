Jake Bugg and London Grammar set for Sziget 2014

Macklemore, Skrillex and Queens of the Stone Age will also perform at Hungarian festival
Jake Bugg and London Grammar have been added to the line-up for this year’s Sziget festival in Hungary.
Taking place on an island in the heart of Budapest between August 11-18, Sziget has today (February 11) announced its second raft of bands and artists. As well as Bugg and London Grammar, Grammy winners Macklemore & Ryan Lewis will also perform as will Skrillex, Tom Odell, Darkside, Brody Dalle and The Big Pink.
Earlier this year it was revealed that Queens Of The Stone Age and Imagine Dragons will perform at Sziget 2014 while Placebo, Klaxons, Stromae, Calvin Harris and Bastille also feature on the line-up.
Tickets are available now. For more details check www.szigetfestival.com
Sziget 2014 line-up:
Queens of The Stone Age
Jake Bugg
Imagine Dragons
London Grammar
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Skrillex
Tom Odell
Darkside
Brody Dalle
The Big Pink
Placebo
Klaxons
Stromae
Calvin Harris
Bastille