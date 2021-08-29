Jake Bugg and Pa Salieu secret sets confirmed for Reading Festival

Secret sets from Jake Bugg and Pa Salieu have been confirmed for Reading Festival today (August 29).

The final day of Reading & Leeds kicked off this afternoon, with the southern edition of the event set to see huge sets from Blossoms, Yungblud, Holly Humberstone, Girl In Red and more.

Now, Coventry rapper Pa Salieu has confirmed news of a secret set on the BBC Introducing Stage at 16:25, while Jake Bugg, whose new album ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ arrived last week (August 20), will take over the Festival Republic Stage at 16:35.

Check out the rest of the stage times for Reading & Leeds 2021 here. The weekend continues with headline sets from Biffy Clyro, Liam Gallagher, Disclosure and Post Malone, and much more.

SECRET SET ALERT 🚨🤫@pa_salieu will be performing at Reading on the BBC Introducing Stage at 4:25🔥 pic.twitter.com/NRiB3Ga3yg — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 29, 2021

SECRET SET ALERT 🚨🤫@JakeBugg will be performing at Reading on the Festival Republic Stage at 4:35🔥 pic.twitter.com/IrVC0GXGZb — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Jake Bugg has said his past feud with Noel Gallagher is now “water under the bridge”.

The pair got into a spat in 2016 after he was dismissed by Gallagher who said he was “heart broken” to discover that the young artist had worked with other people to write his songs.

Speaking in this week’s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! for NME, he said: “I knew that’s the kind of thing he does and it’s not just me that gets it.

“I was more slightly annoyed because we’d just come off the back of doing a big tour with him, but it doesn’t bother me. That’s his thing, isn’t it? We’ve exchanged a few messages since and it’s water under the bridge. And it’s just flattering to be mentioned by him!”

