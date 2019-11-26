Jake Bugg announces Spring 2020 UK tour

Nottingham singer-songwriter is currently working on his fifth album

Jake Bugg has announced a UK tour in Spring 2020.

The Nottingham singer-songwriter will hit the road for a series of shows kicking off at Brighton Dome on March 3 before wrapping up at Cardiff University on March 14. Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday (November 29).

The announcement comes after Bugg recently completed a short tour and shared new single ‘Kiss The Sun’, his first off his forthcoming album which he is currently working on with Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Cardi B).

“I love working with Andrew Watt and I’m really pleased with the sound of this track. I wanted to write something that was fun and a bit light-hearted,” Bugg recently said.

The new record, which is his first since 2017’s ‘Hearts That Strain’. is slated to drop in 2020.

His forthcoming UK dates are:

March

3 – BRIGHTON Dome

5 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

6 – LIVERPOOL Mountford Hall

8 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

9 – DUNDEE Fat Sams

10 – ABERDEEN Music Hall

12 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 City Hall

13 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

14 – CARDIFF University Great Hall

NME’s Barry Nicolson wrote in his two-star review of Bugg’s previous album: “The Nottingham boy wonder has lost his way a little bit.

“It’s hard to see where Bugg goes from here: he’s either a man still in search of a niche or, more worryingly, locked into the wrong one.”

Earlier this year, Bugg collaborated with dance duo Camelphat on their hit ‘Be Someone’.