Jake Bugg announces 2024 UK and Ireland tour of smaller towns and venues

Jake Bugg has announced a 2024 headline tour that will see him perform in smaller towns and venues across the UK and Ireland. Find all the details below.

The Nottingham singer-songwriter is due to hit the road in March for a run of intimate gigs, which includes stop-offs in Warrington, Holmfirth, Grimsby, Worthing Coventry, Frome, Cork and Galway.

Bugg will play two sets per night – one acoustic, one electric – showcasing his biggest hits as well as tracks from his fifth and most recent studio album, 2021’s ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’.

“I can’t wait to get out and play tons of tunes to people in their hometowns,” Bugg said in a statement.

Per a press release, the upcoming tour is the musician’s bid to help save independent and grassroots venues that are under threat of closure.

Tickets are scheduled to go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (December 8) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Check out the official tour poster and the full list of dates below.

I’m coming to your town to play live music from all of my albums, an acoustic and full band set- on sale Friday, see you soon! pic.twitter.com/LJRDFfmk41 — Jake Bugg (@JakeBugg) December 4, 2023

MARCH

05 – Parr Hall, Warrington

06 – The Cresset, Peterborough

08 – Keele University Student Union, Newcastle-under-Lyme

09 – Picturedrome, Holmfirth

10 – Auditorium, Grimsby

12 – Barbican, York



APRIL

27 – Assembly Hall, Worthing

28 – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

29 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford



MAY

01 – G Live, Guildford

02 – Cheese & Grain, Frome

03 – The Foundry, Torquay



JUNE

19 – Cyprus Avenue, Cork

20 – Black Box, Galway

22 – Dolans, Limerick

Back in October, the UK government announced details of a new review that will tackle the issues faced by grassroots venues. It came after it was revealed that 10 per cent of the UK’s live music spaces were set to close by the end of 2023.

This week saw legendary Bath venue Moles shut its doors for the last time after 45 years. In a statement, the Music Venue Trust (MVT) said Moles was “a casualty of a music industry that’s lost touch”.

It explained: “GMVs, the lifeblood of creativity, are in crisis! 15 per cent of venues closed, 84 in CRISIS. The Music Venue Trust SCREAMS for industry support! The Pipeline Investment Fund needs EVERY ticket at arenas & stadiums to contribute £1, ensuring venues like Moles can nurture future artists.”

Back in March, Jake Bugg played a special show at the Royal Albert Hall in London as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust’s annual concert series.