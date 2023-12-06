NewsMusic News

Jake Bugg announces 2024 UK and Ireland tour of smaller towns and venues

The musician will play two sets per night on the run of dates

By Tom Skinner
Jake Bugg performing live on stage
Jake Bugg performs live. CREDIT: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty

Jake Bugg has announced a 2024 headline tour that will see him perform in smaller towns and venues across the UK and Ireland. Find all the details below.

The Nottingham singer-songwriter is due to hit the road in March for a run of intimate gigs, which includes stop-offs in Warrington, Holmfirth, Grimsby, Worthing Coventry, Frome, Cork and Galway.

Bugg will play two sets per night – one acoustic, one electric – showcasing his biggest hits as well as tracks from his fifth and most recent studio album, 2021’s ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’.

“I can’t wait to get out and play tons of tunes to people in their hometowns,” Bugg said in a statement.

Per a press release, the upcoming tour is the musician’s bid to help save independent and grassroots venues that are under threat of closure.

Tickets are scheduled to go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (December 8) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Check out the official tour poster and the full list of dates below.

MARCH
05 – Parr Hall, Warrington
06 – The Cresset, Peterborough 
08 – Keele University Student Union, Newcastle-under-Lyme
09 – Picturedrome, Holmfirth 
10 – Auditorium, Grimsby 
12 – Barbican, York

APRIL
27 – Assembly Hall, Worthing 
28 – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry 
29 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

MAY
01 – G Live, Guildford 
02 – Cheese & Grain, Frome
03 – The Foundry, Torquay

JUNE
19 – Cyprus Avenue, Cork 
20 – Black Box, Galway 
22 – Dolans, Limerick

Back in October, the UK government announced details of a new review that will tackle the issues faced by grassroots venues. It came after it was revealed that 10 per cent of the UK’s live music spaces were set to close by the end of 2023.

This week saw legendary Bath venue Moles shut its doors for the last time after 45 years. In a statement, the Music Venue Trust (MVT) said Moles was “a casualty of a music industry that’s lost touch”.

It explained: “GMVs, the lifeblood of creativity, are in crisis! 15 per cent of venues closed, 84 in CRISIS. The Music Venue Trust SCREAMS for industry support! The Pipeline Investment Fund needs EVERY ticket at arenas & stadiums to contribute £1, ensuring venues like Moles can nurture future artists.”

Back in March, Jake Bugg played a special show at the Royal Albert Hall in London as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust’s annual concert series.

