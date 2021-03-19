Jake Bugg announces new album ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ and 2022 UK tour

Jake Bugg has announced details of a new album – get all the info on ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ below.

The album, which was recently previewed by the single ‘All I Need’, will be taken on the road across the UK and Ireland next spring.

Bugg says the ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ is “the most fun he’s ever had making a record,” and is set to land on August 20. Pre-orders for the album are available here.

The tour for the album will begin in mid-March 2022 with a show in Newcastle, before running until the start of April, and concluding with a huge London show at Brixton Academy.

My new album ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ is coming out on 20 August and I can’t wait for you all to hear it. I’m heading out on tour next year and if you pre-order the album now, you’ll be able to get early access to tickets. Catch you at a show! https://t.co/bcrzqRMWce pic.twitter.com/PaScKUhfch — Jake Bugg (@JakeBugg) March 19, 2021

See Jake Bugg’s 2022 UK and Irish tour dates below.

MARCH 2022

14 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

15 – Leeds, O2 Academy

17 – Hull, Bonus Arena

18 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

19 – Sheffield, Octagon Centre

21 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

23 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

24 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

25 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

27 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

28 – Norwich, UEA

30 – Nottingham, Rock City

31 – Cardiff, The Great Hall

APRIL 2022

1 – Bristol, O2 Academy

3 – Oxford, O2 Academy

4 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

5 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Bugg’s last album ‘Hearts That Strain’ was released in 2017. In a two-star review upon the album’s release, NME said: “The defining feature of ‘Hearts That Strain’ may be its puzzling lack of urgency: Bugg started as an heir apparent to the Gallagher brothers, but on MOR-country ballads like ‘This Time’ or ‘Bigger Lover’ he sounds more like an over-earnest James-Blunt-in-waiting.”

Bugg also recently revealed that he is currently writing music for a film about the Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho. A documentary on the 2002 World Cup winner is in the works by the filmmakers Andrew and Stuart Douglas, who have worked on some of Bugg’s music videos in the past.