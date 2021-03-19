News Music News

Jake Bugg announces new album ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ and 2022 UK tour

Out in August, the album is the singer's first for new label RCA

By Will Richards
Bugg
Jake Bugg, 2021. Credit: Press.

Jake Bugg has announced details of a new album – get all the info on ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ below.

The album, which was recently previewed by the single ‘All I Need’, will be taken on the road across the UK and Ireland next spring.

Bugg says the ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ is “the most fun he’s ever had making a record,” and is set to land on August 20. Pre-orders for the album are available here.

The tour for the album will begin in mid-March 2022 with a show in Newcastle, before running until the start of April, and concluding with a huge London show at Brixton Academy.

See Jake Bugg’s 2022 UK and Irish tour dates below.

MARCH 2022
14 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
15 – Leeds, O2 Academy
17 – Hull, Bonus Arena
18 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse 
19 – Sheffield, Octagon Centre
21 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange
23 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
24 – Belfast, Ulster Hall
25 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
27 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
28 – Norwich, UEA
30 – Nottingham, Rock City
31 – Cardiff, The Great Hall

APRIL 2022
1 – Bristol, O2 Academy
3 – Oxford, O2 Academy
4 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall
5 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Bugg’s last album ‘Hearts That Strain’ was released in 2017. In a two-star review upon the album’s release, NME said: “The defining feature of ‘Hearts That Strain’ may be its puzzling lack of urgency: Bugg started as an heir apparent to the Gallagher brothers, but on MOR-country ballads like ‘This Time’ or ‘Bigger Lover’ he sounds more like an over-earnest James-Blunt-in-waiting.”

Bugg also recently revealed that he is currently writing music for a film about the Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho. A documentary on the 2002 World Cup winner is in the works by the filmmakers Andrew and Stuart Douglas, who have worked on some of Bugg’s music videos in the past.

