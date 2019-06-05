Listen as Jake Bugg and Camelphat team up for new track ‘Be Someone’

It's been a while since we've heard from the Nottingham artist

Jake Bugg has joined forces with Camelphat for a new song called ‘Be Someone’.

The new single from the DJ duo – comprised of Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala – premiered on Radio 1 last night (June 4) as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record in the World. It will feature on the Liverpool outfit’s upcoming debut album.

Bugg’s distinct crooning vocals sit above a bass-heavy house instrumental, with the cut’s lyrics including the lines: “You’re caught up in the past / I’ll show you living fast / You’re talking but ain’t walking / I can’t help but laugh / Here to be someone / Tryna be someone.” The chorus refrain repeats as the track builds in intensity across its final minute.

‘Be Someone’ is accompanied by a black, white, and blue lyric video which you can watch above.

Back in 2017, Bugg teamed up with Tine Tempah on the single ‘Find Me‘. He previously said that he would only be up for collaborating with other artists if “they have a pretty decent idea”.

“I’m not the kind of person to go asking people,” he explained.

The Nottingham singer-songwriter released his latest studio album, ‘Hearts That Strain’, in 2017. Reviewing the LP, NME said: “[Bugg’s] either a man still in search of a niche or, more worryingly, locked into the wrong one.”

Last year saw the ‘Lightning Bolt’ singer embark on a lengthy acoustic UK tour. The stint included special performances in Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester and more across the country.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting news of Jake Bugg’s fifth full-length album.