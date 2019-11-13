"I'm only saving you from someone else like me"

Jake Bugg has released a new song called ‘Kiss Like The Sun’.

The Nottingham singer-songwriter is in the middle of writing and recording his fifth album (his first on RCA Records), with Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Cardi B) enlisted on production duties. ‘Kiss Like The Sun’, a turbo-charged county rock jam, is the first taste of what’s to come next from the 25-year-old.

Bugg said: “I love working with Andrew Watt and I’m really pleased with the sound of this track. I wanted to write something that was fun and a bit light-hearted.”

BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac selected the track as her Hottest Record yesterday (November 12).

Additionally, Bugg is playing a handful of warm-up shows ahead of the release of the as-yet-untitled album. The new record is slated to drop in 2020.

NOVEMBER

16 – Nottingham Rock City

17 – Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

19 – Leeds O2 Academy

20 – Manchester Academy

Elsewhere, earlier this year Bugg collaborated with dance duo Camelphat on their hit ‘Be Someone’.

His new album will be his first since 2017’s ‘Hearts That Strain’.

NME’s Barry Nicolson wrote in his two-star review of Bugg’s fourth record: “The Nottingham boy wonder has lost his way a little bit.

“It’s hard to see where Bugg goes from here: he’s either a man still in search of a niche or, more worryingly, locked into the wrong one.”