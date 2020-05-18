GAMING  

Jake Bugg releases new short film to accompany latest single ‘Saviours Of The City’

Bugg co-directed the new film with visual collective High Art

By Patrick Clarke
Jake Bugg
Jake Bugg CREDIT: MelMedia/Getty Images

Jake Bugg has released a new short film based around his most recent single ‘Saviours Of The City’.

The Nottingham singer-songwriter released the melancholy, folk-driven track last month, his first new material of 2020.

Bugg co-directed the new video, which was made in collaboration with visual collective High Art and makes use of new footage of Bugg at home along with psychedelic footage from the outside world.

Watch the video for ‘Saviours Of The City’ below:

The footage ends with the message: “Dedicated to all the saviours of the city.”

“I wrote this last year with my mate Robert (ONR),” Bugg said of the track. “It’s a song I didn’t envisage releasing this early, but it seems to resonate with what’s going on right now and makes sense of it for me in some ways.”

At the end of last year, Bugg shared new country blues song ‘Kiss Like The Sun’, his first since signing a new record deal with RCA.

He’s due to release a new album later this year, although a title, tracklisting and official release date are yet to be shared. New singles are promised to be arriving soon.

Before the coronavirus halted live shows in the UK, Bugg played a handful of warm-up gigs ahead of the release of his new as-yet-untitled album, including a London gig at the Roundhouse.

