Jake Bugg says past feud with Noel Gallagher is “water under the bridge”

Jake Bugg has said his past feud with Noel Gallagher is now “water under the bridge”.

The pair got into a spat in 2016 after he was dismissed by Gallagher who said he was “heart broken” to discover that the young artist had worked with other people to write his songs.

At the time the former Oasis chief said: “I remember when Jake came on tour with me, it was great, and he was like ‘The Great White Hope’, to coin a phrase. He gave me his album backstage, middle of Europe. I was flicking through it, and was like, ‘Who’s this other fucking guy in the credits?’ I was heartbroken in a way, fucking heartbroken.”

His comments prompted Bugg to hit back and slate Gallagher’s 2015 album ‘Chasing Yesterday’ at the time.

“Noel’s last album is pretty crap though, innit?” Bugg responded. “I’m not upset about it because it’s just Noel – he’ll slag off Ed Sheeran and then be at a party with him the next week. It’s just the way he is.”

Now, Bugg has said there is no longer any animosity between the pair.

Speaking in this week’s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!, he added: “I knew that’s the kind of thing he does and it’s not just me that gets it.

“I was more slightly annoyed because we’d just come off the back of doing a big tour with him, but it doesn’t bother me. That’s his thing, isn’t it? We’ve exchanged a few messages since and it’s water under the bridge. And it’s just flattering to be mentioned by him!”

Bugg’s new album ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’, is out today (August 20) via RCA Records.

In a two-star review, NME described the record as “pop music minus the fun”.

It added: “In the opening moments of ‘All I Need’ Jake Bugg sets out his mission statement for this album atop catchy but unremarkable retro-soul: “Call me cynical, but original,” he sings. The problem is, based on ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ – a muddled album that claims to love pop, but seems thoroughly averse to having any kind of fun – it seems he’s mostly the former.”

Bugg is due to hit the road in the UK and Ireland in spring 2022 – you can see his upcoming tour dates below.

March 2022

14 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

15 – Leeds, O2 Academy

17 – Hull, Bonus Arena

18 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

19 – Sheffield, Octagon Centre

21 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

23 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

24 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

25 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

27 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

28 – Norwich, UEA

30 – Nottingham, Rock City

31 – Cardiff, The Great Hall

April 2022

1 – Bristol, O2 Academy

3 – Oxford, O2 Academy

4 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

5 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

You can get tickets here.