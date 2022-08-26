Jake Bugg shares video for previously unreleased track, ‘It’s True’

Jake Bugg has shared a video for previously unreleased track ‘It’s True’ today (August 26) – check it out below.

The video is shared ahead of the previously announced 10th anniversary of his self titled debut album. The Nottingham musician released his first LP, which featured such songs as ‘Lightning Bolt’, ‘Two Fingers’ and ‘Trouble Town’, on October 15, 2012.

That is now set to get a special deluxe edition release on 2LP black vinyl, Limited Edition 2LP, Gold Vinyl and a 3CD.

Advertisement

The CD edition will feature the remastered album, 16 unreleased bonus tracks including a Rick Rubin version of ‘Broken’, and the full performance of his concert at the Royal Albert Hall from 2014, being made available physically and digitally for the first time.

The special deluxe edition is released on October 14 and you can pre-order here.

You can watch the new video for ‘It’s True’ here:

Speaking about the anniversary release, Bugg said: “I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since album one.

“Time has flown so fast so it’s been a real pleasure to go through the old unreleased tracks, videos and photographs and put this box set together. I love the end result and I hope you will too.”

Advertisement

Bugg has also announced a special hometown show at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on November 26, with tickets on sale now from here.

According to a press release, Bugg will play ‘Jake Bugg’ in its entirety at the gig, as well as an acoustic set and an electric set showcasing songs from his four other studio albums. “Special guests that have featured at various parts of his career will also take part,” it adds.

Bugg’s most recent album, ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’, was released in August 2021.