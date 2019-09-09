Jake Bugg to embark on five-date UK tour in November

"Hit the road, J̶a̶c̶k̶ Jake"

Jake Bugg has announced details of a five-date tour of the UK.

The Nottingham singer-songwriter will test out new material as well as play songs from his first four albums at shows this November in cities including Manchester and London.

The short tour kicks off on Saturday November 16 at Nottingham’s Rock City before shows in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and a final gig on Thursday November 21 at London’s The Roundhouse.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 13) at 9am.

Jake Bugg 2019 tour dates:

NOVEMBER

16 – Rock City, Nottingham

17 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

19 – O2 Academy, Leeds

20 – Manchester Academy

21 – Roundhouse, London

The tour news follows his feature on Camelphat’s song ‘Be Someone’.

Bugg is set to release new music this year after recently signing to RCA records, with the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Hearts That Strain’ expected in 2020.

According to a press release, the 25-year-old musician has been working on his next album. Producer Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Lana Del Rey) has been on hand in Los Angeles to help him shape the record.

Reviewing Bugg’s last LP, NME wrote: “[Bugg’s] either a man still in search of a niche or, more worryingly, locked into the wrong one.”

Last year saw the ‘Lightning Bolt’ singer embark on a lengthy acoustic UK tour. The stint included special performances in Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester and more across the country.