Jake Bugg is writing music for a movie about Ronaldinho

Jake Bugg is writing music for a film about the Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, the musician has revealed.

A documentary on the 2002 World Cup winner is in the works by the filmmakers Andrew and Stuart Douglas, who have worked on some of Bugg’s music videos in the past.

“They directed a couple of music videos for me and asked if I’d have a go,” Bugg told The Sun. “That’s what I was doing in the previous lockdown. It’s not something I’m going to get tired of. You always want to be involved in the next track.”

He added that he had written “about an hour-and-a-half of music for it” and that he’d been trying to soundtrack one particularly memorable moment in Ronaldinho’s career.

“I’ve been trying to write an uplifting song for the goal he banged in against England,” he said, referring to the free-kick he scored against England in the 2002 World Cup quarter-final.

Bugg also gave an update on his next album, saying it would be “a bit more uplifting”. “Hopefully it’ll give people something to listen to in all of this,” he explained.

The Nottingham singer-songwriter released his latest single ‘All I Need’ last month (October 26). The track followed his previous 2020 releases ‘Rabbit Hole’ and ‘Saviours Of The City’.

Bugg’s last album ‘Hearts That Strain’ was released in 2017. In a two-star review, NME said: “The defining feature of ‘Hearts That Strain’ may be its puzzling lack of urgency: Bugg started as an heir apparent to the Gallagher brothers, but on MOR-country ballads like ‘This Time’ or ‘Bigger Lover’ he sounds more like an over-earnest James-Blunt-in-waiting.”