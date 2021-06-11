Jake Shears shares belting new disco banger ‘Do The Television’

Jake Shears has shared a dazzling new disco banger called ‘Do The Television’ – you can listen to it below.

The new track is the former Scissor Sisters frontman’s first new music of 2021 and follows last year’s ‘Meltdown’, a “heavy homage and deep tribute to the fabulous [70s and 80s disco icon] Sylvester”, whose vocal stylings have always been “a huge inspiration to” Shears.

The idea for ‘Do The Television’ first emerged when Shears was writing Scissor Sisters’ third album, ‘Night Work’, which turned 10 last year. The album’s anniversary inspired him to reflect, rewrite and start the single from scratch.

Stating that his work on ‘Do The Television’ was inspired “by both mid-era Bowie and Lionel Richie”, he said its flavour is “representative of this new batch of songs I’ve been writing”.

You can stream ‘Do The Television’ here and watch the song’s video below:

“One of my favourite things about ‘Do The Television’ is its progression from feeling chilly and removed to warmth and abandon – ending in a very different place than where it starts,” Shears said of the track. “It’s about language and the loss of meaning, changing symbols, forgotten history and following the loudest voice in the room.”

Shears is currently working on a brand new solo album, the follow-up to his 2018 debut self-titled LP. He also recently reunited with Boys Noize on his own recent single, ‘All I Want’.

In a four-star review of Shears’ self-titled debut, NME‘s Nick Levine said that the former Scissor Sisters frontman had “certainly delivered one of the year’s most welcome and infectious comeback albums”.