Jamal Edwards has died, aged 31

"This man did so much for grime and UK music"

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Jamal Edwards
Jamal Edwards - CREDIT: Getty

Reports are emerging that Jamal Edwards has passed away, aged 31.

Tributes on social media have been pouring in for the entrepreneur, author, director, DJ and founder of the influential online urban music platform, SB.TV. The channel helped to launch the careers of artists like Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J.

Rports on social media said Edwards died unexpectedly today (February 20) and the BBC are reporting that Edwards’ media company confirmed news of his passing to the organisation.

NME has reached out to representatives of Edwards for comment.

Below are some of the many tributes that have been shared on social media, including ones from Dave, George The Poet and AJ Tracey.

Tracey wrote: “RIP Jamal Edwards, West London legend status”, while Dave added: “Thank you for everything”.

In 2014, Edwards received an MBE in the Queens New Year’s Honours List. At 24, he was one of the youngest people to ever receive the honour.

Edwards started the channel in 2006, documenting the UK grime scene. The site had some of the first, exclusive performances from the likes of Jake Bugg, Sheeran, Banks and Clean Bandit.

Writing about the accolade on Facebook at the time, Edwards – who was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust – commented: “I’m honoured to be one of the youngest people awarded with an MBE on this years New Honours list. Never in a million years did I ever think I would receive such an accolade. For me this is about us the YOUTH, with so much negativity around us it’s hard sometimes to stay positive and fight for your dreams.”

He added: “I am over the moon to be honoured for my contributions to music, honestly people anything is possible if you stay dedicated. I was forced to carve my own path, taking an untraditional route, part of a digital culture rewriting the rules & breaking down barriers. Growing up I’ve always had a passion for music, I’m privileged to be able to work with singers, rappers & MCs & talented people in general and be able to provide a platform for them to be heard.”

This is a breaking news story: more to follow

