Jamal Edwards: Huge crowds gather in Acton for candlelit vigil

Hundreds of people gathered in Acton, west London last night (February 21) to hold a vigil for the late SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards.

Edwards died aged 31 on Sunday (February 20). His mother, Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards, later confirmed that Jamal had died from a “sudden illness”.

Last night, a candlelit vigil was held for Edwards around a mural dedicated to him in Acton, the neighbourhood where he grew up.

At least 1000 people were said to be in attendance, playing music and lining the streets with candles, flowers and memorabilia for Chelsea FC, the team Edwards supported. You can see photos and footage below.

I’m at the candlelit vigil for Jamal Edwards in Acton, West London, where at least 1,000 people have turned up to pay tribute to the “local legend” who died yesterday aged 31. Candles, flowers and Chelsea FC scarves line the mural on Acton Lane to celebrate the music mogul’s life pic.twitter.com/seWoxRbPmD — Sam Ormiston (@s_ormiston) February 21, 2022

🕯Outpouring of love at the vigil for Jamal Edwards this evening.

Rest in power, Legend 👑 pic.twitter.com/xOdSt3ut6X — Andrea Zara (@AndriZara) February 21, 2022

While still a teenager, Edwards started SB.TV in 2006 to document the UK grime scene. The YouTube channel grew into a multimillion-pound online youth broadcaster.

The channel also had some of the first exclusive performances from the likes of Jake Bugg, Banks and Clean Bandit. It also helped to launch the careers of artists like Dave, Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and many more.

Tributes poured in for Edwards on social media following news of his death, including from Dave, George The Poet and AJ Tracey. Tracey wrote: “RIP Jamal Edwards, West London legend status”, while Dave added: “Thank you for everything”.

In 2014, Edwards received an MBE in the Queens New Year’s Honours List. At 24, he was one of the youngest people to ever receive the honour. He was also an ambassador for Prince Charles’ youth charity The Prince’s Trust.

Yesterday, Charles added to the tributes, tweeting: “Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today. His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, were an inspiration to so many.”