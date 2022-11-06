James Acaster announces new musical project Temps, calls it a “DIY Gorillaz”

Comedian James Acaster has announced a new musical project called Temps, which he compares to a “DIY Gorillaz”.

Temps came about during the first COVID lockdown in Britain, with Acaster having just finished a book and a podcast about music that featured several of his favourite musicians. According to a press release, Acaster still had all their email addresses so spent the next two years sending tracks back and forth between a variety of musicians, who were given free rein to do as they pleased.

Acaster describes the set-up as a “DIY Gorillaz”.

Advertisement

The first single from the 40-strong musical collective has also been released. ‘No, No’ features Quelle Chris, Xenia Rubinos, Shamir, NNAMDÏ and Seb Rochford and can be heard below, while the video stars Acaster dressed up in his Party Gator character, visiting a theme park.

Speaking about the track, Shamir said: “Working with James Acaster on music was funny because the time signatures he had us singing on… I for one was challenged but it was so fun! An evil genius I fear!”

James Acasters’ Temps will be releasing a debut album next year which will apparently take in atmospheric alt-rock, unorthodox hip hop and loose jazz time signatures. “I became completely obsessed with this project. it was all I focussed on for two years and we ended up making my favourite thing ever,” Acaster said. “I hope people enjoy it.”

Speaking to NME in 2020, Acaster revealed that the song that changed his life was Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

“It’s the song which made me look at music in a different way and broaden my mind. It made me realise it wasn’t about what was popular. It was about what I genuinely liked and connected with,” he said.

Advertisement

“Until that point, I’d just listened to pop stars and it had all been very nicely manufactured and packaged for me. Suddenly I realised this is an actual person, opening up and unloading and getting across how they were feeling. It completely changed how I saw music and how I listened to music – things that I previously thought were horrible to listen to were suddenly the most melodic catchy songs I’d ever heard. Nirvana are still one of my favourite bands ever because I’m generally obsessed with any artists who manage to be alternative and also be accessible,” Acaster continued.