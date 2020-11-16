James and Happy Mondays announce 2021 UK and Ireland arena tour

James have announced details of a UK and Ireland arena tour for 2021, supported by The Happy Mondays.

The ‘Laid’ band will head out for arena dates in cities such as Leeds, Birmingham and Glasgow in November next year, before wrapping up at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on December 4.

Happy Mondays will provide support on all dates, with tickets going on general sale at 9.30am on Friday (November 20). You can check out all the dates in full below.

November 2021

25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

26 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

30 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

December 2021

1 – 3Arena, Dublin

3 – AO Arena, Manchester

4 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

The announcement comes after Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Bez launched a new YouTube channel called Call The Cops.

In a trailer for the project shared last month, soundtracked by the Mondays’ ‘Step On’, Ryder explained: “We’ll be looking back at our lives but fuck knows what else we’ll be looking back at.”

Later in the clip, the pair discussed forming the Happy Mondays in 1980.

“I mean, we were making records before we could really play or I could write songs,” Ryder recalled. “The first song I wrote was about the Vietnam War.”

Happy Mondays will headline the brand new festival Creation Day next year alongside Editors. The event is set to take place at Wolverhampton West Park from May 29-30, 2021.