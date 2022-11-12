James announce new double album and orchestral 40th anniversary tour

James have announced details of a new album and 40th anniversary tour, both featuring an orchestra and gospel choir – see dates below and buy tickets here.

The Manchester legends will release the as-yet-untitled new album next year, which will follow 2021’s ‘All The Colours Of You’ and feature reworkings of the band’s biggest hits as well as rarities and one brand new song.

Next April, they’ll then head round the UK for a tour featuring an orchestra and gospel choir to celebrate four decades as a band.

Discussing the new album and tour, frontman Tim Booth said: “There are a number of great bands who have been around for 40. But to get here and to be having the best time of our lives. To be part of a supportive loving family that still has something to say and new ways to say it. To be turned on by every gig and song. To fall in love over and over again, Groundhog Day, with our bandmates and audience. Damn. That’s time well spent.

“We should have recorded the orchestra tour first time round, as many of you have reminded us. Well, we’ve done it now. And here comes the tour. The Orchestra and Gospel singers expand our palette, heighten the tenderness, heighten the celebration and, despite their numbers, somehow leave us feeling more naked and raw. It will be different, probably each night, because we are James and Joe knows how to dance with us. And because you are different, each night.’

Bandmate Jim Glennie added: “Has it really been 40 years? In some ways it feels like yesterday and in others, many lifetimes. A family of brothers and sisters, willing to support each other musically and emotionally. Uniquely challenging, always pushing ourselves into the new and taking risks collectively and individually, looking for transcendence.”



Tickets for the ‘James Lasted’ tour go on sale at 9.30am GMT on Friday, November 11. Buy your tickets here and see the full list of tour dates below.

APRIL 2023

25 – Brighton, Dome

26 – Cardiff, Saint Davids Hall

28 – York, Barbican

29 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

MAY 2022

1 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

2 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

4 – Sheffield, City hall

5 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

7 – Liverpool, Philharmonic hall

9 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

10 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

12 – Blackpool, Opera House

13 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

15 – Bath, Forum

17 – London, Royal Albert Hall