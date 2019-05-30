James Arthur calls out Glastonbury for booking “snobbery”

He believes that the festival's organisers "look down" on him

James Arthur has clarified the comments he made on Twitter towards the organisers of Glastonbury, reiterating that he believes that there is a “snobbery” about his musical background that continues to prevent him from securing big festival bookings.

Arthur, who rose to fame after winning The X-Factor back in 2012, initially voiced his frustration about not being booked to play at this year’s Glastonbury with a sarcastic post on Twitter yesterday (May 29).

“Thanks @GlastoFest for asking me to play again this year!” he wrote. “So glad you aren’t snobs and look down on me for any particular reason,” before adding the hashtag “#honoured”. Asked by a fan why he felt “looked down on”, Arthur replied: “I have no idea. Xfactor?”

Arthur was asked about the tweet during an appearance on This Morning earlier today (May 30), where he said he would “love to be considered credible enough to perform” at festivals like Glastonbury.

“I think I was made to perform at Glastonbury and these big festivals,” he said. “I’m a musician. I’ve worked very hard, it’s been seven years since the X-Factor. It’s amazing I’ve managed to sustain a career.

“It’s amazing what the likes of myself, Olly Murs, Little Mix, what we’ve been able to do to be considered viable enough – to come from a show like that and still be relevant because there is a little bit of snobbery attached to being from a reality TV show,” he continued.

“And maybe we get overlooked for things like that. For me, it sucks because I believe I’m made for those kind of [festivals].”

Glastonbury will take place this year from June 26-30. A number of big names were this week added to the already 1000-strong list of acts who will perform at the Worthy Farm Festival next month.