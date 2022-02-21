James Bay announces spring 2022 UK tour

James Bay has announced his ‘Give Me The Reason’ tour, which will take place in the UK in April and May.

The BRIT award-winning singer-songwriter will start off in Oxford, before heading to cities including London, Leicester, Glasgow and Aberdeen. The spring tour finishes up at Sheffield’s Leadmill on May 13. Tickets go on sale at 9am on February 25 and will be available here. See the full dates below.

Bay has also announced that fans can get early access to tickets if they pre-order his new album, details of which are yet to be announced.

“Hello to all my UK folks,” Bay wrote in a post on Instagram. “Very excited to tell you I’m going to be going out on tour with my band again, for the first time in almost THREE years!

“There’s going to be lots of new songs and for a VERY limited time you will be able to get early access to tickets if you pre-order my new album (new album!) The date and title of it are going to be announced very soon.”

Bay will also be playing a Live After Racing show at Worcester Racecourse on June 11, as well as Cheltenham Jazz Festival in April.

James Bay’s upcoming tour dates are as follows:

APRIL

29 – Oxford, O2 Academy

30 – Cheltenham, Henry Westons Big Top

MAY

1 – Coventry, Empire

3 – Brighton, Chalk

4 – London, O2 Forum

5 – Norwich, UEA

7 – Leicester, O2 Academy

8 – Hull, Asylum

9 – Middlesbrough, Empire

11 – Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket

12 – Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

13 – Sheffield, Leadmill

JUNE

11 – Worcester, Worcester Racecourse

The new album will be his third studio LP, following 2018’s ‘Electric Light‘. On Valentine’s Day, Bay shared a clip on his social media of him performing a new track titled ‘Give Me The Reason’.

“Happy Valentine’s everyone,” he wrote. “This is Give Me The Reason. It’s a song about seeing that the sun’s going down on a relationship, but believing that it doesn’t have to be the end. It’s about believing that there’s still a chance you can make it work.”