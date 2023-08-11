James Bay shares first new material since ‘Leap’ with anthemic ‘Goodbye Never Felt So Bad’

James Bay has shared a new single called ‘Goodbye Never Felt So Bad’ – you can listen to it below.

The anthemic track marks the first material from the singer-songwriter since his third album ‘Leap’, which was released in 2022.

“‘Goodbye Never Felt So Bad’ is a song about how crazy it can feel to say goodbye,” Bay explained in a statement.

“There’s rarely ever anything good about it. I say goodbye to the people I love constantly; it comes with the territory of my work. I’m always travelling. It’s an amazing job but everything in life has its upsides and downsides.”

Bay began playing the song live this summer, “way before” he decided to release it as a single.

“I just wanted to share new music for the thrill of it,” he said. “You can’t ask an audience to like something, but every time my fans put their hands in the air, clapped along and by the last chorus they were singing the words.”

He added: “It’s been unbelievable. I’m really excited to share the recording with the world. I wrote it with my mate, the brilliant Phil Plested. I hope you love it!”

Tune in above.

‘Goodbye Never Felt So Bad’ was produced by Gabe Simon and co-written with Plested (Lewis Capaldi, Dean Lewis). Per a press release, more new music from Bay is “coming soon”.

Back in February, Bay revealed that he had started working on a new album which he hoped would “showcase his guitar playing”.

The musician recently supported Bruce Springsteen at BST Hyde Park and made an appearance at the Isle Of Wight Festival. In April, Bay played two headline shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

This month, he’ll hit the road in North America for a run of dates as well as some support slots with The Lumineers. You can find any remaining tickets here.