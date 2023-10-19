James Bay to play gig fundraising for food banks at London’s Lafayette

James Bay will play a fundraising gig in London next month to help raise money for food banks.

Bay is teaming up with food bank donation platform Bankuet to raise money for those using food banks this winter. He will open up their Christmas 2023 #GiveFoodGiveJoy appeal by playing a gig at London’s Lafayette in King’s Cross on November 7.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on October 18 to those on the James Bay and the Bankuet mailing lists here. Any remaining tickets will go on general on sale on October 20 here.

In a statement, James Bay said: “I’m joining forces with Bankuet to help feed not only the growing number of people who are having to rely on food banks but those on low incomes faced with the choice of heating or eating this winter.

“Despite the UK being the sixth richest country in the world, millions are struggling to access the food and personal items they need and are turning to food banks for support with Christmas presents this year. As a new dad, I cannot imagine what it feels like to be in that position, and I just wanted to do something to try and help.”

LONDON! I’m joining forces with food bank donation platform @bankuetuk to play a special show on November 7th at Lafayette ♥️ pic.twitter.com/FPWpVYmaQL — James Bay (@JamesBayMusic) October 16, 2023

Back in August, Bay shared a new single called ‘Goodbye Never Felt So Bad’. The anthemic track marks the first material from the singer-songwriter since his third album ‘Leap’, which was released in 2022.

“‘Goodbye Never Felt So Bad’ is a song about how crazy it can feel to say goodbye,” Bay explained in a statement.

“There’s rarely ever anything good about it. I say goodbye to the people I love constantly; it comes with the territory of my work. I’m always travelling. It’s an amazing job but everything in life has its upsides and downsides.”

A new single, ‘All My Broken Pieces‘ was released earlier this month.

Back in February, Bay revealed that he had started working on a new album which he hoped would “showcase his guitar playing”.