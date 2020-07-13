James Bay to play live-streamed gig this week for Save Our Venues campaign

James Bay has announced that he’ll play a live-streamed gig later this week, with all profits going towards the Save Our Venues campaign.

Marking the release of his latest single ‘Chew On My Heart’, Bay will play live to fans on YouTube channel on Thursday (July 16), benefitting UK grassroots music venues at risk of permanent closure due to COVID-19.

He said: “Big or small, spending time honing your craft and performing in venues is vital on the journey to becoming a successful touring and recording artist. We must never live in a world where live music venues don’t exist.

“They are as important for the artist as they are for the countless visitors and of course the dedicated staff that devote themselves to running those rooms like clockwork. Venues offer a joy, an escape and a magic you just don’t experience through a screen or even through a stereo speaker. At all costs, we must save our venues.”

Donations for the fundraiser are open now, with fans able to donate on Bay’s YouTube channel until Monday (July 20).

Bay spoke to NME last week about ‘Chew On My Heart’, the upcoming new album and more.

“The next album is the most positive thing I’ve ever written,” he revealed.

“There are still a few moments that have sadness and weigh a little heavily, but it’s mostly uplifting. I’m typically a very private person and this next record is much more personal and vulnerable. My long-term girlfriend and I were just kids when we met; we knew each other before any of this happened to our lives. The album is a bit of a tribute to our journey.”