James Blake and Labrinth team up on new ‘Euphoria’ song, ‘Pick Me Up’

James Blake and Labrinth have teamed up on a new song, ‘Pick Me Up’ – listen to it below.

It appears on the upcoming soundtrack to the newest season of HBO’s Euphoria.

The track sees Blake imagining running away with a love interest. “I have packed my bags and I am ready,” he sings on the track. “I’m ready to go/Just take me anywhere.”

You can listen to the track here:

Euphoria‘s season two soundtrack arrives on February 25 via Interscope in partnership with HBO.

It also features Tove Lo’s ‘How Long‘ and Lana Del Rey’s ‘Watercolor Eyes’, both of which were released recently.

In a tweet earlier this week, Tove Lo shared that she was “excited on honored” to have a song on the soundtrack. ‘How Long’ is “about love, betrayal, and denial,” she wrote.

Del Rey’s song is slow-burning ballad that hears her sing: “I think that you taste like rock candy / Sweet like beaches leave me all sandy.”

‘Rock Candy Sweet’ is also the title of an album Del Rey announced back in March of last year. An album with that title never materialised, but the singer releasing eighth studio album ‘Blue Banisters’ last October.

Reviewing season two of the hit show, NME said: “If Euphoria season one was lauded for its ambition, then season two levels things up once more…The cinematography is top notch too, drawing out feelings of panic and claustrophobia, adrenaline and fear, until it feels like you’re in the scenes themselves rather than just watching them from your sofa.

“Euphoria season two might have taken a long time to arrive but, with a clutch of new episodes that are darker, tougher and more intense than ever, it’s well worth the wait. Its teen subjects might start the new year off on a negative note, but it’s already setting the bar very high for TV in 2022.”