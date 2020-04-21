James Blake announces new single ‘You’re Too Precious’, out this Friday

James Blake has announced that he’s set to release a new single called ‘You’re Too Precious’ this week.

The song, Blake’s first new material since his 2019 LP ‘Assume Form’, will come out on Friday (April 24).

The singer revealed the news on an Instagram Live Q&A last night (April 20), sharing a short snippet of the song, and then formally announcing its release on social media shortly afterwards.

See the announcement of ‘You’re Too Precious’, which Blake has been teasing since last October, below.

Talking about ‘You’re Too Precious’ back in 2019, Blake called the track a love song that’s about “wanting to take a little bit of someone’s load and just loving that person”.

The track will follow fourth album ‘Assume Form’, which NME gave a five-star review upon its release, writing: “Proof that James Blake is one of the world’s greatest producers, this loved-up fourth record, featuring Andre 3000 and Travis Scott, sees him finally in control as a brilliant songwriter and emotive lyricist.”

Blake has been hosting a number of Instagram Live sessions across the lockdown period. In previous editions, he’s performed a host of covers including versions of Radiohead’s ‘No Surprises’, Frank Ocean‘s ‘Godspeed’, Billie Eilish‘s ‘When The Party’s Over’ and Joni Mitchell track ‘A Case Of You’.

James Blake has cancelled his upcoming European tour due to the escalating coronavirus crisis.

Keep up to date with every cancelled and postponed gig, tour and festival due to the pandemic here.