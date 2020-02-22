James Blake announces special show with Los Angeles Philarmonic Orchestra

James Blake has announced details of a special new show with the Los Angeles Philarmonic.

The producer, who released his new album ‘Assume Form’ at the start of last year, will head to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in August.

The gig in August follows Blake’s recent run of solo piano shows in the US. Blake will also support Kendrick Lamar in London’s Hyde Park in July.

Advertisement

Ahead of these shows, he will play gigs around Europe across April.

Blake released his fourth studio album ‘Assume Form’ last January. In a five-star review of the LP, NME described it as “proof that James Blake is one of the world’s greatest producers. This loved-up fourth record, featuring Andre 3000 and Travis Scott, sees him finally in control as a brilliant songwriter and emotive lyricist.”

Earlier this month, Blake released a new statement defending his girlfriend, actress Jameela Jamil, from recent accusations that she may be experiencing Munchausen’s syndrome.

“I would have spoken on this earlier but Jameela asked me not to,” Blake wrote in a Twitter post. “It’s pretty disgusting to watch the woman I love just be dog piled on every day for such ridiculous things.”

Advertisement

Last year, Blake spoke of Jamil’s role in creating ‘Assume Form’. Clarifying her role in creating the album, Blake said that his girlfriend (and other female partners of musicians) are often unfairly referred to as a ‘muse’ or merely ‘inspiration’.

“Shout out to all the partners who selflessly placated a musician during a very self absorbed process like creating an album,” he wrote.