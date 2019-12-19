James Blake has covered another track in one of his US shows, this time Aqua’s 90s pop anthem ‘Barbie Girl’.

Blake previously covered Billie Eilish’s ‘when the party’s over’ on the second night of his current US piano tour at at the Ace Hotel in LA.

Blake has since performed at BAM’s Harvey Theatre in Brooklyn where he performed his downbeat take on the former 1997 UK number one hit single. You can watch footage below.

The stripped back shows have also seen Blake performing songs from his ‘The Colour in Anything’ LP and 2013’s ‘Overgrown’.

Next year, he is set to perform at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil before he hits the road for a European tour. No UK dates have been announced yet.

Blake recently opened up about his plans for new music, describing it as “a bit of semi-experimental stuff, and [a bit of] traditional songwriter stuff.”

“I’m trying to dive into the most free, un-self-conscious part of myself,” he said. “I think it’s easier once you’ve gone through the tough 20s.

“I’m 31 now and I feel like I’ve been through the worst of the turbulence, and a lot of the things that would plague my mind when writing and performing are easing up and I’m feeling comfortable in my own skin.”