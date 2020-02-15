James Blake on Caroline Flack’s death: “This is the effect of online and print bullying”

James Blake has shared a comment on the death of former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, who was found dead at her London home earlier today (February 15).

The death of Flack, 40, was confirmed by her family, who said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

“We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”

A lawyer for the family said the star had taken her own life, reports the BBC.

Taking to Twitter, Blake said:

Urging society to “find our compassion and empathy,” he concluded: “We don’t know what other people are going through as they almost always present an ‘ok’ front.”

#rip Caroline Flack. This is the effect of online and print bullying. This is what dehumanizing and hounding people leads to. As a society we need to find our compassion and empathy. We don’t know what other people are going through as they almost always present an ‘ok’ front. — James Blake (@jamesblake) February 15, 2020

Blake's girlfriend, Jameela Jamil, who has herself been the subject of online and print bullying, added:

It was only a matter of time before the media and a prolonged social media dogpile, hers lasted for MONTHS, pushed someone completely over the edge. Rest In Peace Caroline Flack. This is fucking horrendous. 💔 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 15, 2020

Yesterday, Blake released a statement defending Jamil from recent accusations that she may be experiencing Munchausen’s syndrome.

Best known for her role as Tahani in Netflix comedy The Good Place, Jamil came under fire following comments from Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan and Laurence Fox, as well as a story in The Daily Mail, suggesting the actress has exaggerated or fabricated her list of illnesses and injuries.

“I would have spoken on this earlier but Jameela asked me not to,” Blake captioned his Twitter post. “It’s pretty disgusting to watch the woman I love just be dog piled on every day for such ridiculous things.”

“She hasn’t sold dangerous products to kids,” Blake continued. “She hasn’t abused anyone. She hasn’t funded anything dangerous or brought any deliberate harm to any marginalized group. She’s just done her best as an ever learning human, as most of us are, to help other people with her privilege.

“She does this because she had such a difficult life. Because she doesn’t want others to feel alone, gaslit, or ashamed the way she has.”

Elsewhere, Liam Gallagher also shared a comment on Flack's death, tweeting:

Confirming he was talking about the presenter, he added:

Refering to Caroline Flack’s death. RIP. — Liam Translator (@liamtransIator) February 15, 2020

Last year, Gallagher called out both the BBC and The Sun in a series of tweets, branding one as the “scum” and the other as “cunts.”